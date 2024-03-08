Pakistan voices opposition to G-4 model for UNSC Reform

ISLAMABAD:,,, Pakistan has voiced opposition to the G-4 model for UN Security Council (UNSC) Reform, as presented by India on behalf of the Group of Four during the IGN meeting.

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram expressed these views during the Fourth IGN on Security Council Reform (Model Presented by Group of Four – G-4) in New York.

Ambassador Munir Akram criticized the G-4 model, labeling it as undemocratic, unaccountable, and inequitable, asserting that it does not serve its intended purpose, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

During his remarks at the fourth IGN meeting on the UNSC Reform, Ambassador Munir Akram questioned the rationale and intentions of the G-4 countries in proposing this reform model.

He raised concerns about the involvement of aspiring new permanent members in addressing conflicts such as those in Ukraine and Gaza.

He said as a member of the Uniting for Consensus (UfC) Group, it is evident that our position has consistently opposed the issue of the creation of new permanent members, and this notwithstanding would be different from the distinguished representative of the United States.

He said the G-4 model would direct us in the opposite direction. It would expand 6 new permanent seats, but only 5 new non-permanent seats.

It would reduce the proportionality between permanent membership and non-permanent membership by half and reduce the chances of representation for the rest of the 182 countries who will not be permanent members on the Security Council.