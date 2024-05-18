Pakistan Volleyball Team Remains Undefeated in Central Asian Championship



Islamabad, The Pakistan Volleyball Team successfully defended their undefeated record at the Central Asian Volleyball Championship, securing wins against Iran, Sri Lanka, Turkistan, Tarkamistan, and Afghanistan at Liaqat Gymnasium, Islamabad.





According to Press Information Department, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, congratulated the team for their consistent performance under the leadership of Captain Muhammad Ali. Chairman Khan, who attended the opening ceremony as the chief guest, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to supporting and advancing sports as a means to inspire and motivate the nation’s youth.





This commitment is part of a broader effort by the government to foster a robust sporting culture that not only enhances national pride but also prepares athletes for future international successes.

