Pakistan vows to implement Cairo Int’l Conference on Population and Development Programme of Action

Islamabad, April 12, 2023 (PPI-OT):Pakistan has reaffirmed commitment to implement the Cairo International Conference on Population and Development Programme of Action. The resolve was expressed by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, while addressing the 56th Session of the UN Commission on Population and Development in New York.

In his statement, he expressed his concern on crisis faced by developing countries saying that along with the economic crises of finance, fuel and food, the developing countries are also facing crises in education, quality and relevance.

Referring to the challenges confronting Pakistan in particular, Ambassador Munir Akram stressed the need to equip 220 million people of the country with the education and skills to thrive in a rapidly transforming world.

He insisted on developing innovative learning methodologies and tools to harness the potential of technologies for inclusion and avoid over-reliance on single technology solutions, closing gaps in digital access, knowledge, skills and leadership.

Ambassador Munir Akram suggested investments in education to create awareness of environment and sustainable development and the demographic trends. He also called for sustained and inclusive global education through full and effective realization of the Right to Development.

