Pakistan wants broad-based relations with US for shared objective of peace in region: FO

Islamabad, August 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):Pakistan says it considers the United States a friend and wants broad based relations with it to achieve the shared objective of peace and prosperity in the region and beyond. At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Pakistan and the United States have a history of close cooperative relations which has served the interests of both the countries.

He pointed out that both the countries have convergence of views and interests on a number of key issues including the ongoing Afghan Peace Process. We both believe that there’s no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and we both want to see peace in Afghanistan. He said both Pakistan and the United States support an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan through a process that is owned and led by Afghan themselves.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk