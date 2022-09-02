Pakistan wants good relations with every country: President

Islamabad, September 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):President Dr. Arif Alvi says Pakistan wants good relations with every country particularly at the time when the world is facing economic turmoil. In an interview with Turkish news agency Anadolu, he said being an independent country, Pakistan is not looking for any polarization and does not want to be in any camp.

On Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s upcoming visit to Pakistan this month, he said Pakistan and Turkiye have a very deep, long-lasting relationship. To a question, the President said Pakistan has been looking for peace but India’s actions in Kashmir are a serious setback to peace.

He said we believe that Kashmir issue should be settled according to the United Nations resolutions. Dr Arif Alvi said at the same time, Pakistan is also concerned about the onslaught on Indian Muslims by the ruling BJP party and the Muslim world is also concerned about the way Muslims are being isolated in India.

