Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shaista Pervaiz Malik has said the resolution passed by the National Assembly in response to the US House of Representatives’ resolution asserts that Pakistan will not accept any interference in its internal affairs.
She was addressing a news conference along with PML -leader Barrister Aqeel Malik here in Islamabad on Saturday. She said Pakistan wants good relationship with the United States on the basis of mutual respect and dignity.
Shaista Pervaiz Malik categorically stated that no country will be allowed to breach our sovereignty as Pakistan is an independent country where institutions are working.
In his remarks, Barrister Aqeel Malik said the US House of Representatives, in its resolution, did not highlight atrocities being committed in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine. He also criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for not becoming part of the resolution.
Earlier on Friday, the National Assembly passed a resolution with a majority vote terming the June 25 resolution adopted by the US House of Representatives- seeking probe into the alleged irregularities in the Feb 8 elections- “an interference” in Pakistan’s internal affairs.
The resolution was passed amid noisy protest by the opposition PTI members who voted against it. After passage of the resolution, the treasury members in their hard-hitting speeches lashed out at the PTI members for opposing the resolution and called them “anti-state” and “traitors”.