Pakistan wants to enhance brotherly relations with Iran: Hafeez

February 4, 2020

Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said Pakistan wants to enhance brotherly relations with Iran and bilateral trade and investment are the potential areas for furthering this cooperation.

He was talking to Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in Islamabad today.

Referring the recent efforts of Pakistan for ensuring regional peace, he said any escalation of tension is harmful for the regional peace and Pakistan would keep playing its role for any possible facilitation to deescalate the situation.

Source: Radio Pakistan

