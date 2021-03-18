Pakistan wants to increase volume of bilateral trade with Kuwait: FM

Islamabad, March 18, 2021 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says that Pakistan is desirous to increase the volume of bilateral trade with Kuwait. Talking to his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah who called on him in Islamabad today (Thursday), he said we are looking forward to the early convening of Fifth Joint Ministerial Commission between Pakistan and Kuwait.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said there are vast opportunities of cooperation between the two countries in the areas energy, technology, health, education and defense. The Minister said more than one hundred thousand Pakistanis living in Kuwait are playing a positive role in the development of the country.

He said Pakistan has transformed its geopolitical priorities into geo-economic priorities. The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is facilitating the foreign investment in different sectors of economy. This is the reason that Pakistan’s ranking in the ease of doing business has improved. He said we also welcome Kuwaiti investment in the country.

The Foreign Minister also apprised the Kuwaiti counterpart about the prevailing situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said India has brought controversial legislation to change the demographic structure of the disputed territory. He said Pakistan is looking towards positive role of the world community including that of Kuwait to get freed the oppressed Kashmiri people from the cruel Indian clutches. He thanked Kuwait for supporting Kashmir resolution passed by the OIC foreign ministers at its meeting in Niger.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the world recognizes the positive role being played by Pakistan in the Afghan peace process. He said Pakistan will continue its efforts peace in Afghanistan and the region. The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister said his country wants to promote economic relations with Pakistan. He commended the contributions of Pakistani community in Kuwait in the development of the country.

