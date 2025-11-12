Pakistan has issued a stark warning at the United Nations, declaring that the proliferation of illegal weaponry among Afghanistan-based militant organizations poses a significant danger to regional stability.
According to an official information today, the national statement was delivered by Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan”s Permanent Representative to the UN, during a UN Security Council Open Debate centered on the topic of small arms.
Ambassador Ahmad implored the global community to amplify its measures to prevent armed extremist groups in Afghanistan from acquiring these unauthorized weapons.
He further emphasized that the interim Afghan authorities must be held accountable for adhering to their international duties and commitments to combat this threat.