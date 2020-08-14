Pakistan was achieved after matchless sacrifices: Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

August 14, 2020

Karachi, August 14, 2020 (PPI-OT): Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said Friday that Pakistan had been achieved after matchless sacrifices and we should value this freedom because freedom is a great blessing of Allah Almighty. He said this while addressing the launching ceremony of Faiz International Broadcasting here at a local hotel as the chief guest.

On this occasion, a cake was cut in accordance with Independence Day and special prayers were offered for the progress of Pakistan. Dharejo further said that Sindh province played a leading role in the Pakistan Movement and it was a historical fact that Sindh province was the first to pass a resolution for the establishment of Pakistan. He said: “The Independence Day demands us all to forget our differences and work for the development of Pakistan and Sindh province as well. PPP believes in the integrity of Pakistan and its leaders and workers are ready to make any sacrifice for the defense of Pakistan.

“Today is the day of commitment and we need to follow the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” said Dharejo. He said that the Sindh government was taking effective steps for the development of Sindh province and was laying a network of industries in the province to eradicate unemployment and poverty from the province. He said that they all should be proud to be Pakistani and love our country very much.

For more information, contact:

Sindh Information and Archives Department

Government of Sindh

95-Sindh Secretariat 4-B, Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-99204423, +92-21-99204401

Email: pressinformationzubair@gmail.com

Website: http://sindhinformation.gos.pk

Related Posts