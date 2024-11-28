World Bank (WB) Country Director Najee Bin Hussain called on Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi here in Islamabad.

During the meeting, it was agreed to tackle the smog issue through mutual cooperation, according to an official statement issued here on Thursday.

In the meeting, it was decided that a joint team of the World Bank and Capital Development Authority (CDA) will prepare an anti-smog plan.

During the meeting, sustainable development goals and issues of mutual interest in Pakistan were discussed. Moreover, electric buses, clean water, sewage and support for the development of slums were also discussed.

Mohsin Naqvi said this year the air quality index reached 271. Before the situation reaches dangerous levels, we need to immediately formulate a comprehensive anti-smog plan, he added.

He said we would welcome the World Bank’s cooperation in improving Islamabad’s air quality. He added that every effort is being made to address the smog problem right away.

The Interior Minister highlighted that Islamabad is one of the most beautiful capitals in the world and its serenity should be maintained. He stressed that it is necessary to ascertain the real causes of smog through an international quality assessment report.

He said the installation of anti-smog machines in Islamabad is also being reviewed, and the main goal is to provide a clean and healthy environment to the citizens and visitors of Islamabad.

The Interior Minister said that we are keen to control air pollution in Islamabad with the help of the World Bank. He said an electric bus service has been started to keep the city’s environment clean, and there is a need to increase it further.

He said the improvement of slums and rural areas is also among our priorities, furthermore providing clean water and sanitation to citizens is also among our goals.

He said WASA’s institution in Islamabad is being replaced by ‘Islamabad Water’. The World Bank Country Director assured the Interior Minister of cooperation in controlling smog and achieving sustainable development goals.

He said they are ready to formulate an anti-smog strategy in consultation with the CDA, and the report will help get to the root cause of the problem.

Federal Secretary Interior, Chairman CDA, Deputy Commissioner and relevant officials were also present on the occasion.