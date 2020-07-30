National

Pakistan welcomes announcement of Eid-ul-Adha ceasefire in Afghanistan

July 30, 2020

Islamabad, July 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan welcomes three-day ceasefire announced by the Taliban on the occasion of the Eid-Al-Adha throughout Afghanistan. We also welcome the reciprocal announcement by the government of Afghanistan. We believe this is a positive development towards advancing the goal of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and hope that further steps will be taken to implement the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement leading to Intra-Afghan negotiations. Pakistan, on its part, remains committed to a peaceful, stable, democratic, prosperous and united Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours.

For more information, contact:
Spokesman
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Government of Pakistan
Tell: +92-51-9205494
Fax: +92-51-9204202
Cell: +92-336-5644459
Website: www.mofa.gov.pk

