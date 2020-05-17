Pakistan welcomes signing of agreement between political leaders in Afghanistan

May 17, 2020

Islamabad, May 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan has welcomed the signing of the agreement among political leaders in Kabul, regarding formation of inclusive government and High Council of National Reconciliation. In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said at this critical juncture, it is vitally important that all Afghan leaders work together constructively in the supreme interest of Afghan people and help bring lasting peace and stability to the country affected by decades of violence and conflict.

Reaffirming abiding solidarity with people of Afghanistan, she said Pakistan reiterates its commitment to continue to support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and its neighbours.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts