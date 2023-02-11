Pakistan will do everything possible to support Turkish brothers: Envoy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye Dr Yousaf Junaid and staff of Pakistan Embassy in Ankara visited the collection points in the city to participate in packing of relief goods for earthquake-affected areas of Turkiye.

The ambassador also presented relief assistance goods on behalf of Pakistan Embassy and Pakistan Consulate Istanbul to local authorities, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report. Speaking on the occasion, he said Pakistan will do everything possible to support Turkish brothers in this hour of grief. The Ambassador also met Pakistani students studying in different European Universities, who have come to volunteer for earthquake relief operations in Turkiye.