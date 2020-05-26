Pakistan witnesses increase of 126. 8% in net FDI: Razzak
Islamabad, May 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razzak Dawood says Pakistan has witnessed an increase of one hundred and twenty-six point eight percent in net Foreign Direct Investment during first ten months of current fiscal year from the corresponding period of last financial year. Talking to APP in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the country is rapidly gaining investors’ attention for a variety of reasons in recent years. The Advisor said the Prime Minister himself is leading the reforms to facilitate investors and to ensure Ease of Doing Business. He further said that COVID 19 has no doubt slowed down the business activities all over the world including Pakistan.
