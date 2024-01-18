Pakistan would take all necessary measures to defend its soil: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan would not compromise on its national security and territorial integrity and would take all necessary measures to defend its soil.

He lauded the professionalism of the Armed Forces of Pakistan that targeted the terrorist hideouts in the Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran, while avoiding civilian casualties.

The President stated that terrorism was a common challenge that required global efforts for its elimination. He said Pakistan fully respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states and expected the same from other nations not to violate international law.

He said Pakistan and Iran were brotherly countries and they needed to resolve issues through dialogue and mutual consultation.