Pakistani Ambassador Denies National Involvement in Muscat Terror Attack



Islamabad: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Oman, Imran Ali, has publicly refuted allegations linking Pakistani nationals to the recent terrorist attack at Imam Bargah Ali bin Abu Talib in Muscat, providing clarifications amid widespread rumors.





According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ambassador Ali delivered a clear message through a video posted on the official social media platform X of the Pakistan Embassy in Oman. He confirmed that investigations revealed none of the attackers were Pakistani. Furthermore, he honored the bravery of four Pakistani victims who perished while saving others during the attack, highlighting their acts of heroism in protecting women and children.





Ambassador Ali also emphasized Pakistan’s solidarity with Oman, expressing a mutual commitment to support each other in responding to and recovering from acts of terrorism.



