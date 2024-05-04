Pakistani Ambassador Engages with Business and Finance Professionals in Brussels to Foster Economic Development



Brussels, Ambassador Amna Baloch of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg met with a delegation of Pakistani business and finance professionals today in Brussels. The gathering included notable figures from the finance sector of Belgium and Luxembourg, aiming to enhance collaboration and share opportunities for economic development.





According to Press Information Department, the meeting featured participants such as Mr. Shakil Ahmed, FCA Chairman of Luxembourg Intervest Capital Partners; Mr. Abdullah Sarwar, ACA Secretary at Luxembourg Ernst and Young; and Ms. Hira Mehmood, ACA Member from Belgium. Ambassador Baloch praised the significant contributions of Pakistani chartered accountants and finance experts to the economy and stressed the importance of such interactions in advancing the embassy’s goals and fostering future collaborations.





The delegates expressed their gratitude to Ambassador Baloch for her invitation and the support extended by the embassy, indicating a positive outlook for increased cooperation between the embassy and Pakistani finance professionals in Belgium and Luxembourg.

