Pakistani American girl among corona crisis heroes honoured at White House
Islamabad, May 18, 2020 (PPI-OT): A 10-year-old Pakistani American girl scout was honoured by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump along with other coronavirus crisis heroes for helping the people on the frontlines. Laila Khan, 10, from Maryland was recognized as American coronavirus hero as she has donated cookies to nurses and firefighters. On its Twitter page, the US Embassy in Islamabad also congratulated Laila Khan.
