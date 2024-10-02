Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States (US), Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, has said the doors of Embassy are open for community activities related to the development and progress of the homeland.
Speaking at an event organized by the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation in Jamshed Marker Hall of the Embassy, the Ambassador said that Pakistan is our identity and true recognition, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.
He said US is Pakistan’s largest trading partner and strengthening Pakistan-US relations, particularly economic ties, will directly benefit Pakistanis residing in the US.
The Ambassador mentioned his desire to collaborate with the Pakistani community to achieve mutual interests between Pakistan and the US. He urged the community to play a proactive role in strengthening Pakistan-US relations.
Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Syed Qamar Raza, Jawad Sherazi, Asad Chaudhry, Ayesha Khan, and Mazhar Chughtai also addressed the event.