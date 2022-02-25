Pakistani Embassy in Ukraine fully functional: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar has said that Pakistani embassy in Ukrainian city Ternopil is fully functional.

In a statement on Friday, he said a focal person of Pakistan Embassy is also available at cell number +380681734727 for facilitation of Pakistani students in Kyiv. The spokesperson said all Pakistani students in Ukraine are advised to reach Ternopil as soon as possible for evacuation. The cell numbers of the focal person in Ternopil are +380632288874 and +380979335992.

He said trains are functioning and tickets are available from Kharkiv to Lviv and Ternopil. He said, in cities where public transport is not available at the moment, the embassy has tasked concerned Honoary Education Consultant for arranging transportation and bringing students to Ternopil.