ISLAMABAD: President Qatar Science and Technology Park Dr. Jack Lau called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja in her office on Friday.
Matters of mutual interest and regarding startup ecosystem and innovation were discussed in the meeting. Dr. Jack Lau briefed Shaza Fatima about Qatar Science and Technology Park. He said that slightly large companies from Pakistan are encouraged to establish a strong physical presence in Qatar, as it would facilitate their expansion and provide them with a strategic base in the Middle East.
He urged Pakistani entrepreneurs to come and work on cutting-edge foundational technologies in Qatar, saying that these opportunities are being provided by several unicorns that are setting up operations in Qatar. Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima said present government was taking steps to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in the country.
She said the Prime Minister of Pakistan was focused upon equipping youth with latest tech training and their capacity building. Shaza Fatima said youth of Pakistan has great potential and talent, adding that startups exchange program can be started between Qatar and Pakistan. Ignite and Qatar Science and Technology Park can jointly work regarding this exchange program. Shaza Fatima also stressed upon arranging the visit of Pakistani students in Qatar to Qatar Science and Technology Park. Both Pakistan and Qatar can benefit from each other’s experiences in tech sector. Additional Secretary MoITT, Aisha Humera Moriani was also present in the meeting.