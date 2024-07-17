Pakistani Envoy Clarifies No Pakistani Involved in Muscat Imam Bargah Attack



Islamabad: In response to recent allegations, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Oman, Imran Ali, confirmed that no Pakistani citizens were involved in the terrorist attack on Imam Bargah Ali bin Abu Talib in Muscat.





According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ambassador Ali, in a video message shared on the Pakistan Embassy Oman’s social media platform X, explicitly refuted misleading claims circulated on digital platforms. He provided confirmation that the three individuals responsible for the attack were not Pakistani nationals. The ambassador also noted the tragic loss of four Pakistani citizens in the incident, who he stated died heroically while protecting others, including women and children.





Ali reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to standing with Oman, emphasizing the shared sorrow and readiness to support one another in overcoming the impacts of terrorism.



