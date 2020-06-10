Pakistani envoys role commendable amid COVID-19: Foreign Minister

June 10, 2020

Islamabad, June 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has underlined the need for formulating strategy in view of the changing world to better achieve the foreign policy goals. Addressing senior officers at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said coronavirus pandemic has changed the world, and we will have to prepare ourselves to move ahead in the changing environment.

The Minister said while important meetings and conferences in the world are being held through video link, we need to digitize ourselves to effectively present our viewpoint. He stressed the need for joint efforts to further enhance the capacity of Pakistan’s ambassadors, who are known in the world for having better understanding of diplomacy.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistani ambassadors are facilitating the Pakistani community in the entire world during the coronavirus pandemic, which is being appreciated by people through social media. He said this appreciation has heightened our morale.

