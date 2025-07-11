Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, acknowledged the significant contributions of the Pakistani community in Malaysia during a gathering organized by the Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Dar’s address via a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter). During his speech, the high-ranking official praised the Pakistani diaspora”s crucial part in bolstering the enduring relationship between Pakistan and Malaysia. He applauded their commitment and achievements in diverse fields.
Dar also reiterated the government”s steadfast dedication to the prosperity and welfare of Pakistani nationals residing abroad.