Pakistani High Commission in Dhaka Advises Caution for Students Amid Protests

Dhaka: The Pakistani High Commission in Dhaka has issued a safety advisory for Pakistani students in Bangladesh due to ongoing protests, urging them to avoid protest areas and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar contacted the Pakistani High Commissioner in Bangladesh, Ambassador Syed Maroof, to discuss the safety of Pakistanis, particularly students residing in Dhaka. The Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Ambassador to collaborate closely with local authorities to protect Pakistani nationals. Ambassador Maroof reported on measures already taken, including the establishment of a helpline to assist Pakistani citizens during this tumultuous period.

