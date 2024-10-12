Dukki: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani have both issued strong condemnations following a terrorist attack in the Dukki district of Balochistan, which resulted in the tragic loss of several coal miners’ lives. The leaders expressed deep sorrow and extended their sympathies to the families of the deceased.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prime Minister Sharif expressed his condolences, praying for the souls of the deceased and affirming Pakistan’s steadfast resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms. Meanwhile, Acting President Gilani echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for strict punishment for those responsible for the attack. He also ensured that the injured receive the best possible medical care and voiced his hopes for their swift recovery.
The statements from Pakistan’s top officials highlight the country’s ongoing challenges with security and its commitment to addressing these critical issues.
