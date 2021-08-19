Pakistani mission in Kabul renders valuable services amid tense situation

Islamabad, August 19, 2021 (PPI-OT): When most of the western countries are frantically evacuating staff from Afghanistan and have shut down their missions, the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul continues to extend consular services for Pakistanis, Afghans and nationals of other countries and help them leave the country.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmed Khan in a message said the visas and consular services are operational, and full cooperation is being extended to all international missions, diplomats, organisations and media by assisting them in temporary relocation and repatriation.

So far around 400 visas have been issued to the foreign media in Afghanistan while around 800 visas were issued yesterday to Afghan and other nationals. Ambassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan said the Pakistan Embassy Kabul would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Pakistanis, Afghans and other nationals.

