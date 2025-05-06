Former Federal Minister Humayun Akhtar Khan stated that the unity of the Pakistani nation in response to Indian threats serves as a source of strength for our armed forces. He mentioned that as heirs to the martyrs who defeated a superpower like Russia in Afghanistan and changed the world map, we will uphold our family traditions by standing shoulder to shoulder with our forces against any aggression.
During an extensive tour of NA-97, Humayun Akhtar Khan met with community leaders, farmers, and traders. He discussed ongoing efforts to resolve long-standing issues in the constituency and initiate new development projects, assuring that the public will soon hear more good news.
Humayun Akhtar Khan also visited the homes of those who passed away in the constituency to offer condolences and prayers. He emphasized that efforts are being made with sincerity and dedication to resolve the constituency’s issues, and successes have been granted by the grace of God. Three political offices have been established in the constituency to assist the public comprehensively. During meetings, a strong expression of solidarity with the Pakistani Armed Forces was made, reaffirming the commitment that if India commits aggression, the entire nation will fight alongside its forces.