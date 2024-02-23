Pakistani organizations in US enhancing country’s reputation through philanthropy: Envoy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States (US) Masood Khan has said that philanthropic and humanitarian efforts from Pakistani organizations in the United States contribute to a positive image of Pakistan with their selfless service to humanity and foster stronger connections between the two nations.

During an e-meeting with founder and chairperson of HOPE Pakistan Dr Muniba Agboatwalla and its Director Ambreen Siddiqui, Masood Khan said, ‘HOPE Pakistan’ has established a strong network of donors and supporters in the United States, enabling them to deliver humanitarian aid in the form of health, education, and emergency relief programs in Pakistan.

Briefing the Ambassador about the activities of HOPE, Dr Muniba Agboatwalla said that the organization was working closely with UNICEF and Governments of Sindh and Punjab to provide free of cost humanitarian services especially in rural areas, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

The envoy assured ‘HOPE Pakistan’ of his support in their mission to improve the lives of people in Pakistan. The meeting was part of Embassy initiative to connect with US-based philanthropic and humanitarian organizations, manned by Pak-US nationals, and to create synergies for greater output and impact.