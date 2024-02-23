Pakistani organizations in US enhancing country’s reputation through philanthropy: EnvoyNUSTIANs making their mark in US with their professionalism, service to community: Envoy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States (US) Masood Khan has said that philanthropic and humanitarian efforts from Pakistani organizations in the United States contribute to a positive image of Pakistan with their selfless service to humanity and foster stronger connections between the two nations.

During an e-meeting with founder and chairperson of HOPE Pakistan Dr Muniba Agboatwalla and its Director Ambreen Siddiqui, Masood Khan said, ‘HOPE Pakistan’ has established a strong network of donors and supporters in the United States, enabling them to deliver humanitarian aid in the form of health, education, and emergency relief programs in Pakistan.

Briefing the Ambassador about the activities of HOPE, Dr Muniba Agboatwalla said that the organization was working closely with UNICEF and Governments of Sindh and Punjab to provide free of cost humanitarian services especially in rural areas, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

The envoy assured ‘HOPE Pakistan’ of his support in their mission to improve the lives of people in Pakistan. The meeting was part of Embassy initiative to connect with US-based philanthropic and humanitarian organizations, manned by Pak-US nationals, and to create synergies for greater output and impact.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Masood Khan has said that NUSTIANs make us proud in Pakistan.

He said they are also making us proud in the United States. The envoy said Pakistani professionals are not only making their mark in their respective fields but they are also proving themselves as the most abiding link between Pakistan and the United States.

“We are proud of the contributions of our diaspora in the United States as well as in the country of their origin,” he added. Ambassador Masood Khan made these remarks during an e-meeting with the leadership of NUSTIAN-US.

NUSTIAN-US is a network of around 1200 US-based alumni of National University of Sciences and Technology, Pakistan (NUST) which is actively engaged in charitable, educational, scientific and literary activities, says a press release received here on Friday from Washington DC.

Briefing the Ambassador about the history and achievements of the organization, President NUSTIAN Dr Azeem Sarwar said that the organization comprised 07 regional and 17 local chapters. NUSTIAN members were serving in more than 180 renowned US companies and over 20 universities across the states.

He said the organization supported NUST alumni in job search, resume making and referrals. Dr Sarwar said that the organization had raised $1.57 million since 2019 which were being spent to support various activities including mentorship and provision of financial resources to the deserving.

NUSTIAN has created more than 26 Scholarship Endowment seats in various academic institutions, Dr Sarwar said. He said 13 Endowment seats were created this year and more than 100 students were provided with financial assistance.

Dr Sarwar said that NUSTIAN raised nearly 100,000 within six weeks for flood relief activities. He informed the Ambassador that funds were sent to NUST and the donation were sent to four villages in South Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also briefed the Ambassador about various other activities including Summer Research Internship Program, Graduate Coaching, ‘Adopt a Scholar’ Program, Alumni engagement and database, streamlining of job search and funds collection endeavours.

The envoy appreciated the efforts of NUSTIAN in creating a strong network of Pakistani professionals which he observed would be helpful in creating greater impact both in the United States as well as in Pakistan.

Masood Khan said that the Embassy was actively engaged in connecting professional organizations of Pakistani Americans who were serving the country in various walks of life. He expressed best wishes for NUSTIAN and assured full support of the Embassy in its mission.