Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Darfur 

Islamabad, September 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):One Pakistani peacekeeper embraced martyrdom while on duty in Darfur. According to the ISPR, Lance Naik Adil Jan, FC Balochistan resident of Lakki Marwat was part of the UN mission Darfur in Sudan responsible for protection of civilians and facilitating humanitarian assistance. So far 161 Pakistani peace keepers have laid down lives as part of global peace missions for international peace and stability.

