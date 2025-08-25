According to data released by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the Pakistani Rupee depreciated against major international currencies. The US Dollar rose from Rs283.55 to Rs284.10 in the open market.
The Euro also saw an upward trend, trading at Rs332.77, while the British Pound reached Rs384.14. The Japanese Yen recorded a slight increase, now valued at Rs1.94 against the Rupee.
Minor gains were also observed in the exchange rates of the UAE Dirham and the Saudi Riyal, although specific figures were not provided.
Interbank exchange rates were not reported in this update.