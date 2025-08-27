Senator Khalil Tahir Sandhu has stressed the critical need for peaceful coexistence and interfaith dialogue to address current global issues. This discussion took place during a meeting with Vince Haley, Director of the United States Domestic Policy Council and Assistant to President Donald Trump, at the Christian International Legislative Conference in Rome, according to a Senate Secretariat statement released on Tuesday.
Senator Sandhu stated, “We participated in substantial discussions on various geopolitical matters worldwide, particularly focusing on the circumstances in Pakistan.”
He also conveyed appreciation for President Trump’s position during the recent India-Pakistan tension, a stance that was “well-received.”
Describing the interaction as “productive and positive,” Senator Sandhu highlighted the value of ongoing discussions on international Christian programs and legislative collaboration, along with joint efforts for regional and global advancement and stability.