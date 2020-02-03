Pakistani standing with Kashmiris, Kashmir is National Cause Bharti atrocities being exposed on world Forums: Murad Saeed

February 2, 2020

Islamabad, February 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mr. Murad Saeed has said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan is presenting Kashmir issue on International Forums as an ambassador of the Kashmiris. We are exposing horrible face of Bharat to the world. Kashmir is a national cause and the whole Pakistani nation will observe upcoming Kashmir Day in real sense to express absolute solidarity with the Kashmiris. He was talking to media personnel at Islamabad-Murree Dual Carriageway (IMDC) today.

On this occasion National Highway Authority also arranged “Solidarity with Kashmir Art Competition” in collaboration with Street Art Pakistan in which a large number of students from the universities of the twin cities and that of Lahore and National College of Arts participated. The students on the wall of Islamabad-Murree Dual Carriageway (IMDC) painted pictures expressing solidarity with Kashmiri Brethren. Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mr. Murad Saeed commended the artistic capabilities of the participating students.

The Federal Minister also planted saplings along the IMDC. Federal Secretary Communications Mr. Jawwad Rafique Malik, Chairman NHA Capt ® Sikandar Qayyum and Senior officers from Ministry of Communications, National Highway Authority, National Highways and Motorway Police and local administration were also present. Talking to media men Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mr. Murad Saeed said, six months back the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan exposed the terrifying face of Bharti Hitler Narendra Modi to the world.

From that day to date, the Government of Pakistan is presenting Kashmir issue effectively on International forums including United Nations and World Economic Forums. It is a great success of our foreign policy, that Kashmir issue is discussed thrice in the Security Council of the United Nations during the last six months. Mr. Murad Saeed said, now Kashmir is not the internal issue of Bharat as now it is going to solution internationally.

He urged to utilize social media for the Kashmir cause in a more effective way. He said, “Kashmiris say we are Pakistanis. We say, Kashmiris are ours and Kashmir is ours”. He reiterated commitment to highlight Bharti atrocities in occupied Kashmir on International level. Chairman NHA Capt ® Sikandar Qayyum also presented special shields to visiting Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mr. Murad Saeed and Federal Secretary Communications Mr. Jawwad Rafique Malik.

