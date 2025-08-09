A new nationwide survey reveals a significant divide amongst Pakistanis regarding the urgency of climate action. While a notable 39% advocate for immediate intervention, a substantial portion prefers a more gradual approach, highlighting a complex challenge for policymakers.
The survey, conducted by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan, explored public opinion on addressing human activities contributing to environmental issues like global warming. Twenty-nine percent of respondents favored implementing measures progressively over the coming years, while 16% believed no action was necessary. An additional 14% remained undecided, and 2% chose not to answer.
Interestingly, the preference for gradual change was more pronounced in rural areas (32%) compared to urban areas (25%), suggesting varying perceptions of climate change and its potential impact across different demographics. This geographical disparity underscores the need for tailored climate strategies that address the specific concerns of each region.
The study involved 930 men and women from both urban and rural settings across all four provinces. Conducted between March 7 and March 23, 2025, using Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI), the survey boasts a margin of error of approximately ± 2-3 percent at a 95% confidence level, according to the Gilani Research Foundation. The findings offer valuable insights into public sentiment on a critical issue facing the nation, potentially influencing future environmental policy and initiatives in Pakistan. The data also highlights the need for further investigation into the reasons behind the urban-rural divide in attitudes towards climate action.