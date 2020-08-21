Pakistanis in Moscow celebrate Independence Day

August 21, 2020

MOSCOW:The Pakistani community residing in Moscow, Russia celebrated the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan with enthusiasm onboard a marine vessel.

Present on the occasion were the official representatives of the Pakistani Embassy and various important members of the Pakistani Russian community. The event started with a cake cutting ceremony and balloons into the air. The start of the event, which was a heartwarming scene, was followed by various cultural dances on patriotic songs.

The vessel had a Pakistani flag hoisted on it and while it crossed the center of the Sea of Moscow the participants onboard chanted the slogan, “Long Live, Pakistan”. The vessel undoubtedly became the center of attention and attracted curious glances from all around. Popular business men of Moscow along with the organizer of the event, Kashif Khan, showed their hospitality to the guests by serving delicious Pakistani cuisine which was enjoyed by everyone, says a release.

