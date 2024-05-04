Pakistan’s Ambassador Seeks Collaboration with California Leadership on Agriculture and Technology

California, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, expressed Pakistan’s interest in leveraging the expertise and technology of the United States in agriculture modernization and other sectors during a meeting with California’s Lieutenant Governor, Eleni Kounalakis, at her residence in Los Angeles.

According to Press Information Department, Ambassador Masood Khan emphasized the longstanding cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in the agriculture sector, highlighting the intertwined nature of universities from both countries. He underscored the potential for collaboration in areas such as IT and energy, noting Pakistan’s existing connections with Silicon Valley and investments in the tech sector.

During the meeting, Lt. Governor Kounalakis offered her support to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and California, particularly in agriculture, IT, and energy sectors. She also extended assistance in placing Pakistani film content on platforms like Netflix to promote cultural ties between the two nations.

Ambassador Masood Khan further elaborated on Pakistan’s role as an economic bridge between the United States and China, advocating for enhanced understanding and people-to-people exchanges to dispel misperceptions and foster closer ties. He highlighted Pakistan’s youthful demographic and emphasized the importance of education and skill development to drive economic growth.

Later, Ambassador Masood Khan engaged with various officials, elected representatives, and mayors from California to explore avenues for further cooperation between Pakistan and the state.

The Ambassador also visited SpaceX Headquarters and the Starlink facility, where he praised the spirit of innovation and technological advancement demonstrated by SpaceX.