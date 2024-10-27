Islamabad: Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanvir Hussein underscored the significant role of the auto industry in the economic development of Pakistan at the Pakistan Auto Parts Show 2024 held in Lahore.
According to Press Information Department, Minister Tanvir praised local manufacturers for their capacity to produce high-quality automotive parts and expressed optimism for the industry’s growth. He highlighted, “Pakistan is one of the 40 automobile manufacturing countries in the world,” emphasizing the global standing of Pakistan’s auto industry. The minister encouraged all stakeholders to intensify efforts in industrial and agricultural development, noting that local manufacturers have the ability to produce complex parts meeting international standards.
The event, which featured both local and international companies, was seen by Minister Tanvir as a catalyst for bringing innovation to the auto industry and boosting Pakistan’s economic prospects through enhanced industrial development. He also visited various manufacturing units during the event, which was organized by the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers at the Expo Center Lahore.
