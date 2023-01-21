Pakistan’s bilateral trade with China to reach new heights: FM Bilawal 

Islamabad, January 21, 2023 (PPI-OT):Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says Pakistan’s bilateral trade with China will reach new heights. In an interview with Xinhua in Davos, Switzerland on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, he said the bilateral trade relationship with China is expected to flourish further due to cooperation between the two countries in the fight against climate change and investments in renewable energy.

The Foreign Minister said our relationship is based on mutual respect, trust and understanding. Both countries support each other on issues of core interest. He said Pakistan and China believe in promoting regional peace and stability and share a common dream of national development and prosperity.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Pakistan and China today have a multi-faceted partnership. We have robust strategic and defense cooperation. Our economic and trade relations are rapidly advancing and entering a new phase with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Our financial, investment and industrial sectors maintain close links. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said China has become the top destination for Pakistan’s students and there are strong links between our people nurtured by artists, academia, the scientific community and the media.

