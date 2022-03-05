Pakistan’s completion of FATF parameters will be acknowledged soon: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday said despite challenges, Pakistan completion of Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) technical parameters will be acknowledged soon.

In a tweet, the Minister expressed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment against money laundering and terror financing. He said the country has waged a war on these activities not just for global compliance but first and foremost for its own sake. The Minister for Energy said this after the FATF yet again on Friday retained Pakistan on its terrorism financing “grey list”.

The FATF asked Pakistan to address the remaining deficiencies- two unmet targets out of 34 action points- in its financial system as soon as possible. The FATF, however, appreciated Pakistan’s “robust progress” on its global commitments to fight financial crimes. Pakistan was placed on the “grey list” in 2018, which made foreign firms more cautious about investing in the country.