A nine-member parliamentary delegation led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to depart for New York on a two-day mission tomorrow (Monday). The delegation aims to present Pakistan’s viewpoint on the recent military clash with India and counter New Delhi’s disinformation campaign regarding the conflict.
Recently, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has initiated this high-level diplomatic effort to expose Indian propaganda by dispatching the delegation to key global capitals. During a telephonic conversation, the Prime Minister assigned the leadership of this diplomatic mission to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
The team includes Dr Musadik Malik, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Senator Sherry Rehman, Hina Rabbani Khar, Faisal Subzwari, Tehmina Janjua, and Jalil Abbas Jilani. They will travel to London, Washington, Paris, and Brussels to emphasize India”s disinformation tactics and its attempts to destabilize regional peace, while also highlighting Pakistan”s commitment to regional stability.