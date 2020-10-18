Pakistan’s Economy Stable despite Impacts of Covid-19: Asad

Islamabad, October 18, 2020 (PPI-OT):Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar has said that Pakistan’s economy remained stable despite deteriorating situation world over due to Coronavirus pandemic. Speaking at a private news channel, he said that the global economies, particularly the US economy collapsed due to Covid-19 situation, while the Indian economy also faced worst ever deficit.

The Minister warned that second wave of Coronavirus has gripped the entire world and number of cases could increase in the country in case of negligence. Replying to a question, he said the government is taking action against sugar mafia. Answering yet another question, Asad Umar said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif is speaking in Indian tone while sitting abroad in London.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk