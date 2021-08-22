Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul working tirelessly for evacuation of Pakistanis: Mansoor

Islamabad, August 22, 2021 (PPI-OT):Pakistan’s Embassy in Afghanistan is working tirelessly for evacuation of Pakistanis from Kabul. This was stated by Pakistan’s ambassador in Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan in an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan’s Special Correspondent Bilal Mehsud in Kabul on Sunday.

He said only twenty to thirty Pakistanis are in Kabul, who are expected to leave Afghanistan on Sunday. He said we are facing some challenges at the airport as it is surrounded by a large number of Afghan nationals. To a question, Mansoor Ahmad Khan said Pakistan has consistently been emphasising on an inclusive political solution to end the Afghan conflict.

He said engagement and consultation between Taliban and other Afghan leaders is a positive sign to establish politically negotiated government in Afghanistan. Responding to another question, the ambassador said general security conditions in Afghanistan are peaceful as no major violence is taking place. He said this is why no large scale movement of Afghan citizens towards the neighbouring countries has been seen.

