Pakistan’s envoy pays first official visit to Capital of Jamaica

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Masood Khan has made his first official visit to the Kingston, the capital of Jamaica in Caribbean Sea, and presented his diplomatic credentials as non-resident Ambassador of Pakistan to the Governor General of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Linton Allen.

The Ambassador, in a tweet on X platform, said that it was an honor to meet Sir Patrick Allen as he is a symbol of unity in the Caribbean region along with being a religious leader, educationist and cricketer, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

He reiterated his commitment that he will work with the Governor General to strengthen bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Jamaica.

Earlier, the Ambassador met with the Jamaica's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Ms Kamina Johnson Smith and discussed bilateral trade, mutual cooperation at the United Nations and Pakistan's membership at other platforms, climate change, issues related to sea, peace and other important affairs during the meeting.

The Ambassador said that the cooperation framework agreement between Pakistan and Jamaica will be finalized soon. He appreciated Ms Kamina's efforts to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

The Ambassador of Pakistan also visited Parliament of Jamaica and heard the budget speech of Minister of Finance and Public Service of Jamaica Nigel Clarke.

Masood Khan also met with Pakistani community in Jamaica. He, on the occasion, said that the Pakistani community in Jamaica has made its unique position with its hard work and talent. He urged Pakistani community that they should come forward invest in Pakistan to boost economy.