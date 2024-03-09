Pakistan’s envoy, UN chief discuss preparations for forthcoming Summit of Future

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram has called on the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations headquarters in New York and discussed the preparations for the forthcoming Summit of the Future.

They hoped the Summit outcome would help in responding to the priority needs of the developing countries, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Munir Akram commended the UN Secretary General’s commitment to the sustainable development goals (SGDs) agenda and said that his leadership would be pivotal in shaping win-win outcomes.

Ambassador Munir Akram also handed over a booklet to the UN Secretary General that featured the contribution of Pakistani female peacekeepers towards the establishment and maintenance of global peace and security under the umbrella of the United Nations.