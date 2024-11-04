Pakistan’s exports have witnessed a substantial increase due to the efforts of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).
During the financial year 2024, agriculture and Information Technology, which are among the priority sectors of SIFC, achieved significant gains in exports, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.
Pakistan exported more than six million tons of different varieties of rice during the fiscal year 2024 and earned four billion dollars in revenue, which is commendable.
Considering this success, the target of rice exports in the next financial year has been set at five billion dollars.
This milestone is a significant achievement of Pakistan’s agricultural sector which is expected to create more opportunities for Pakistan in the international markets and further progress in domestic agricultural production.
Following the success in the rice sector, the Italian food trade company established a partnership on fifty percent with a Pakistani company, Fatima Euricom Rice Mills.
Apart from this, the Economic Coordination Committee has also allowed export of five hundred thousand (five lac) metric tons of sugar in the backdrop of the availability of abundant additional stocks.
Along with this, SIFC facilitation has led to a significant increase in IT exports by 42% in fiscal year 2024 and earned a revenue of 292 million dollars.
These achievements bagged through the efforts of SIFC will not only strengthen Pakistan’s presence in the global market, but also create new opportunities for future trade agreements and partnerships.