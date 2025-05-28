Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff visited General Staff Headquarters at Tehran in Iran.
The Chief of Army Staff held meeting with Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri. The two military leaders engaged in discussions on the evolving regional security landscape, with particular focus on strengthening bilateral defence ties.
Key areas of mutual interest included enhancing militarytomilitary cooperation, improving security mechanisms along the shared border, and exploring avenues for transforming the border regions into zones of trade and economic connectivity, thereby contributing to regional stability and prosperity.
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival, including a ceremonial guard of honour presented by a wellturnedout contingent of the Iranian Armed Forces.