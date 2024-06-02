Islamabad, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has declared the government’s commitment to elevating the country’s economic prosperity and improving healthcare accessibility. These comments were made during his speech at the first convocation of HBS Medical and Dental College in Islamabad.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Minister Dar outlined the government’s plan to implement special measures aimed at providing accessible and affordable healthcare facilities nationwide. He emphasized that the prosperity of the nation is closely linked to the health and well-being of its citizens.
Furthermore, Dar mentioned the formation of a new committee tasked with addressing ongoing challenges within the medical education sector. This committee’s focus will be on reviewing and enhancing the criteria for the recognition of private sector medical colleges, ensuring the delivery of quality education to future healthcare professionals.
This initiative is part of a broader strategy to ensure that economic development and healthcare improvement go hand in hand, contributing to a more prosperous Pakistan.