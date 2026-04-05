Pakistan’s Handmade Carpet Industry Seeks Government Support Amid Challenges

Lahore: The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has renewed its call for government support in revitalizing the handmade carpet industry, which has been a substantial contributor to national exports. The sector is currently facing challenges, including rising raw material costs, a shortage of skilled artisans, and intense competition in international markets.

According to Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association, leaders including Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman and Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik have emphasized the urgent need for government intervention. The association has proposed measures to address the labor shortage and retain artisans, such as issuing health cards for artisan families, implementing support programs for home-based women workers, and including artisans in social security and pension schemes.

The association warns that without financial security and incentives, the younger generation may abandon this traditional craft, leading to its decline. They also advocate for reducing taxes and duties on carpet exports, restoring export rebate and duty drawback schemes, and streamlining customs clearance procedures to facilitate exporters.

Additionally, the association calls for financial assistance for participation in international trade fairs and more active promotion of carpet exports by Pakistani embassies abroad. They believe that these steps could enhance export volumes and strengthen the country's foreign exchange reserves.